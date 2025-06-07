Rohit’s father not a fan of ‘new-age cricket’ at all, discusses every details with son

Rohit Sharma has revealed that his father Gurunath Sharma was disappointed when he announced his retirement from Test cricket last month.

Rohit quit the longest format ahead of the tour of England having scored 4301 runs in 67 matches, at an average of 40.57.

“My father has seen me playing a lot of cricket with red ball. So he appreciates red ball cricket a lot. And then, obviously, he was a little disappointed when I announced my retirement but was happy as well at the same time. But, yeah, that’s my father. And he has played a huge role in wherever I am today. Without their help, it never would have been possible,” Rohit said at an event in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Rohit said his father, “a fan of Test cricket”, would discuss his innings in detail, even when he scored in the 30s or 40s.

“He has always been a fan of Test cricket from day one. He does not like this new age cricket... Even if I get a good 30s or 40s or 50s or 60s in Test cricket, he would talk to me in detail. That’s the kind of love he had for the game.

“I still remember the day I scored 264 in an ODI. He was like, ‘okay, well played, well done.’ There was no such excitement, despite it being a world record,” Rohit recalled.

Rohit recollected the struggles his parents underwent to support his career.

“Since the day I was born to now, the support of my mother and father has been immense. I know the sacrifices they’ve made for me and my brother...”