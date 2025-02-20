MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 February 2025

Rohit poses faith in Varun’s ability: India ready for Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh

Having taken a bulk of wickets in India’s recent T20Is earned Varun an ODI berth too in the preceding series against England. Thereafter, he was drafted into the Champions Trophy squad after bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were ruled out

Our Bureau Published 20.02.25, 06:59 AM
Varun Chakravarthy.

Varun Chakravarthy. File picture

Leg-spinner Varun Ch­akravarthy bowls “only one type of delivery” during India’s training session, according to Rohit Sharma. The skipper, though, has no problems with that as long as the in-form spinner keeps on getting it right out there in the middle.

Having taken a bulk of wickets in India’s recent T20Is earned Varun an ODI berth too in the preceding series against England. Thereafter, he was drafted into the Champions Trophy squad after bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were ruled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Bangladesh in India’s Champions Trophy opener in Dubai on Thursday, Varun’s chances of making the XI cannot be brushed aside.

“He has got something different in him, which is why he’s here,” Rohit iteratedon Wednesday. "Whatever we’ve seen of him in the last eight to nine months, we wanted to bring him here and see what he can do for Team India on a big stage."

“Let’s see how much he can execute the same on the field.”

Rohit added: “He doesn’t bowl a lot of variations at nets. He bowls one type of delivery only. Perhaps he doesn’t want even us to know what he’s got.

“But that is also a good thing to do. If he has got certain weapons which he wants to just put out there when it actually matters, I’m more than happy.”

Rohit believes his team ticked the boxes they had to with the England ODIs. “We played the brand of cricket we wanted to. We ticked off those boxes and played very good cricket.”

RELATED TOPICS

ICC Champions Trophy Rohit Sharma Varun Chakravarthy
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mystery trail of blood in city: Brothers’ car crash leads to three dead kin at home

Pranay Kumar Dey, 44, who was in a car that crashed into a Metro pillar near the Avisikta crossing around 3.30am, told police that there were three “female bodies” at their home
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Reports confirm water at Sangam now fit for both bathing and ritual use

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT