Rohit poses faith in Varun’s ability: India ready for Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh

Leg-spinner Varun Ch­akravarthy bowls “only one type of delivery” during India’s training session, according to Rohit Sharma. The skipper, though, has no problems with that as long as the in-form spinner keeps on getting it right out there in the middle.

Having taken a bulk of wickets in India’s recent T20Is earned Varun an ODI berth too in the preceding series against England. Thereafter, he was drafted into the Champions Trophy squad after bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were ruled out.

Against Bangladesh in India’s Champions Trophy opener in Dubai on Thursday, Varun’s chances of making the XI cannot be brushed aside.

“He has got something different in him, which is why he’s here,” Rohit iteratedon Wednesday. "Whatever we’ve seen of him in the last eight to nine months, we wanted to bring him here and see what he can do for Team India on a big stage."

“Let’s see how much he can execute the same on the field.”

Rohit added: “He doesn’t bowl a lot of variations at nets. He bowls one type of delivery only. Perhaps he doesn’t want even us to know what he’s got.

“But that is also a good thing to do. If he has got certain weapons which he wants to just put out there when it actually matters, I’m more than happy.”

Rohit believes his team ticked the boxes they had to with the England ODIs. “We played the brand of cricket we wanted to. We ticked off those boxes and played very good cricket.”