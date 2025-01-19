Rohit sceptical about BCCI’s 10-point guidelines for India’s contracted cricketers

Captain Rohit Sharma seems to have serious misgivings about the BCCI’s 10-point guidelines for India’s centrally-contracted cricketers following back-to-back Test series defeats against New Zealand and Australia.

Before the start of Saturday’s news conference for the announcement of the squad for the England ODIs and the Champions Trophy, Rohit was heard telling chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar: “Ab mere ko baithna padega (BCCI) secretary ke saath. Family wamily ka discuss karne ke liye. Sab mere ko bol rahe hai

yaar (I have to sit with the

secretary to discuss about family regarding travel guidelines). Everyone (players) is asking me...)”

Rohit’s comment was caught on the microphone and one could gauge his reservations about the guidelines. A bit later, his reservations appeared clearer.

“Who told you about these rules? Has it come from the official handle of the BCCI? Let it come officially,” Rohit responded when queried about the guidelines.

Rohit, however, confirmed that he will be playing Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC ground in Mumbai beginning on Thursday. His last Ranji appearance was

in November 2015 against Uttar Pradesh.

Rohit aside, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill are set to turn up for their respective states when the Ranji resumes on Thursday, while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will not be playing, citing neck pain and elbow issue, respectively.

As per the guidelines, participation in domestic tournaments is mandatory for selection in the Indian team.