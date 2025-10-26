Ro-Ko, ‘old’ story adds new chapter: Rohit slams a ton, Kohli too gets runs in SCG win

Unofficially, the ODI series in Australia was all about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli showing the world and the national selectors that they had enough hunger left in their belly to compete with the talented youngsters in the run-up to the 2027 World Cup.

The duo made a statement of intent, desire and form as India pulled off a consolation nine-wicket victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground, denying Australia a series sweep

on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two old dogs still have a sting in their tail,” was how Ravi Shastri put it in the end as the former captains enjoyed a hearty laugh following a match-winning unbroken 168-run partnership off 170 balls.

Rohit (121 not out), building on a gritty 73 in Adelaide, reached his 33rd ODI century — ninth against Australia, while Kohli upturned his twin ducks with an unbeaten 74 in front of 40,587 spectators.

It was a dominant performance after Australia slipped dramatically from 183/3 to be bowled out for 236. Harshit Rana claimed a career-best 4/39 and was supported well by the spin trio of Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Rohit and Shubman Gill gave the innings a headstart with a 69-run stand in 10.2 overs. But the chase was all about Rohit and Kohli’s calculative approach and their clinical finish with 69 balls remaining.

A carefree smile crossed Kohli’s face as he crossed over for a single to open his account in the three-match series. Similarly, Rohit had relief written all over his face once he reached his hundred.

It was at the SCG in 2008 that Rohit first announced his talent with a half-century as he and Sachin Tendulkar chased down 240 in the first final of the CB Series.

“I’ve always loved coming here,” Rohit told the broadcasters. “Fond memories of 2008, and nice way to finish, getting that knock and getting that win as well. I don’t know if we’ll be coming back to Australia, but it was fun all these years that we played here.”

Rohit spoke for both of them and said they are loving what they are doing. “We enjoy our cricket, most importantly, no matter what... It’s important that whenever you get an opportunity to play, you’ve got to come and start fresh, and that’s what we did.”

Their next series will be the three ODIs against South Africa at home, starting November 30.