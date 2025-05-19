Rishabh Pant's form crucial for Lucknow Super Giants in must-win game against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The template remains the same for Lucknow Super Giants as well. Either they beat the already-eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow on Monday or be knocked out of the playoffs race.

Just beating the Sunrisers won’t be enough for the Super Giants, though, as they also need to win their remaining two matches thereafter and hope other results go in their favour. In terms of net run rate, too, they need to be well placed to make the last-four stage.

The difficult situation Lucknow face at present is because of the poor form of their captain Rishabh Pant and a struggling middle order. What made the middle order’s job extremely tough is particularly if Lucknow’s top three (Aiden Markram, Mitch Marsh and Nicholas Pooran) failed to get going in the Powerplay.

Precisely, it’s Pant’s lean patch that has hurt Lucknow most this season. The 63 he scored against the Chennai Super Kings last month is the Lucknow captain’s lone half-century so far in the ongoing edition.

No wonder Pant’s franchise needs much more from him, especially from his bat. Lucknow can only hope their captain comes up with significant contributions as he returns fresh after a short break.

For the Sunrisers, it remains to be seen if Travis Head is able to play Monday’s game and open with Abhishek Sharma. Head had tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia and will arrive in India on Monday morning.