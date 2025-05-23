RCB regroup with eye on top-two finish as they face Sunrisers in crucial IPL clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the playoffs. But that’s not something new for them, having done so five times in the last six years. They have bigger goals. Yes, the crown of course, but before that a top-two finish is on their target, something they haven’t achieved in the IPL since 2016.

With 17 points in the kitty and two more games to play, RCB are the front-runners for a top-two finish in the league stage after Gujarat Titans. They have to cross the first hurdle on Friday, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This was supposed to be a home game for RCB, but the rescheduling of matches post the forced IPL break will see them play the match in Lucknow instead. Not that they will complain, their home record at the Chinnaswamy has been poor this season.

It is needless to say that RCB will be the favourites against the Sunrisers, who have failed to make the playoffs after a lacklustre season. But with nothing to lose, the Pat Cummins-led team may cause a lot of harm and Rajat Patidar’s RCB will have to be ready for that.

A lot of interest will be in how Virat Kohli plays. Virat has been in terrific form in IPL 2025 with 505 runs scored at an average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46. But will he be fresher and sharper after

announcing his Test retirement recently? Or will that decision be the distraction that he didn’t need in the middle of the tournament?

RCB, by the way, have signed up Tim Seifert in place of Jacob Bethell, who will

return to England for national duty.

RCB’s only concern could be the absence of Josh Hazlewood. But it’s a team game

and RCB have played it well this year.