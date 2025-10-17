Ashwin questions team selection after West Indies Tests, backs Axar Patel’s inclusion

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has once again raised concerns over selection calls related to the recently concluded Test series against the West Indies.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin criticised the selection of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, saying that India would have been better off had they selected either a specialist batter or a “match-winning” all-rounder in Axar Patel, who could be helpful in home conditions.

Ashwin was among other former cricketers who had questioned the team management as well as the selectors for repeatedly backing pacer Harshit Rana, who has been part of several high-profile series since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach.

Gambhir had urged fans, experts, and the media to act responsibly, with a moral duty to support Indian cricket rather than tear into a promising youngster like Rana.

Ashwin questioned the need to play Reddy as an all-rounder in subcontinental conditions. Reddy, who made his Test debut in Australia and scored a hundred on the tour, hit 43 off 54 deliveries in

the second Test in New Delhi but bowled just four overs across the two Tests, all of them during West Indies’ first innings in the series opener

in Ahmedabad.

“If this is Nitish Reddy’s role, I feel you can play a specialist batter or a bowler. You could play Axar Patel. What less has he done? He has been a match-winner. When does Nitish Reddy come into play? I am not saying you need an extra bowler; if not, then play a specialist batter only. Axar has done much better than Nitish in this role,” Ashwin said.

“Axar Patel has the best defence against spin. So, if you’re not using him, especially when you have

Siraj, Bumrah, and a second seamer, then Nitish can play for batting depth. Otherwise, I don’t see the point. Nitish is a fine batter, but there could be a bit more clarity on his role,” he added.

Earlier, Rana’s inclusion in the limited-overs squad

for Australia also didn’t please Ashwin.

“Why they are selecting him, I am not sure. I would love to be in the selection meeting to know the reason behind his inclusion. From my side, the reason I see is — In Australia we need that fast bowler who can bat. Someone trusts that he can bat, which is why they are selecting him as a potential No. 8.

“But I am not sure about his batting ability. Two years back, he bowled a brilliant pacy delivery in the IPL

final that flew off the edge

(Nitish Kumar Reddy’s dismissal). He has played for a while now for that one delivery,” Ashwin said.