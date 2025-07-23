Ravichandran Ashwin picks Anshul Kamboj who ‘understands the plan’ for Manchester Test

Anshul Kamboj has Ravichandran Ashwin’s stamp of approval even before he has played his first game in International cricket. And that Ashwin thinks that the 24-year-old pacer has qualities like Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah makes it even more noteworthy.

Anshul, who was drafted into the India squad with Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep nursing injuries, has a good chance of making his debut in the Manchester Test beginning on Wednesday.

Ashwin, speaking about the Haryana pacer on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, said: “The appreciable thing about Anshul is that he understands the plan. I have seen so many fast bowlers, if you ask them about the plan, they just say they want to express themselves.

“But Anshul understands plans and also knows how to execute in the middle. It’s not a trait many fast bowlers possess. Zaheer Khan was one of them.

“In recent times, Jassi (Bumrah) is one player who understands the plans and executes them to perfection. Anshul belongs to that variety. I’m not comparing skills because skills are a very different thing.”

Anshul impressed with the red ball when he turned out for India A’s series against the England Lions in the lead-up to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In two games, he had five wickets and exhibited his ability to move the ball.

“He has a very good tappa (right length). I have seen that in the IPL. His wrist position is very good, and he delivers a very upright seam. He never leaves his tappa,” he said.

“With Bumrah and Siraj there, if you are bringing in Anshul Kamboj into the playing XI, I’m telling you, it’s a serious bowling attack.

“People will say that Anshul will play his first Test... He hasn’t played in England... But he was there in the ‘A’ tour. He has been in cracking form in first-class cricket. He is averaging around 13. He took 10 wickets in an innings.”

“Anshul has a habit of bowling long spells. You need that in England. He will be a good foil for Bumrah and Siraj,” Ashwin observed.