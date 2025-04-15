Ramandeep Singh eager to adapt as Kolkata Knight Riders gear up for clash with Punjab Kings

Ramandeep Singh’s promotion to No.5 in the batting order ahead of bigger names like Rinku Singh and Andre Russell against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden was an unsuccessful experiment. He scored just a single, with the Knights losing the game by four runs.

However, Ramandeep isn’t one to shy away after just one failure going up the order. If needed, he is ready to bat at that No.5 slot once again and adapt to the situation to make himself a “match-winner”.

Importantly, Ramandeep is clear about his role in the team. “I’ve been given five to seven roles in this team. I try to play according to the demands of the situation,” he said on Monday, the eve of the clash against Punjab Kings.

“Obviously, you learn a lot from every game. I’m also trying to gain as much experience as possible so that I can make myself a match-winner.”

Ramandeep’s fearlessness could be key for KKR in this game, as the Chandigarh-born cricketer is well aware of the Mullanpur conditions. “What works for me is that I try to be fearless. When I see the first ball that I’m facing is in my arc, I go for a shot.

“I also practise keeping the game situation in mind,” he said.