MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 15 April 2025

Ramandeep Singh eager to adapt as Kolkata Knight Riders gear up for clash with Punjab Kings

Ramandeep isn’t one to shy away after just one failure going up the order. If needed, he is ready to bat at that No.5 slot once again and adapt to the situation to make himself a “match-winner”

Our Bureau Published 15.04.25, 09:05 AM
KKR’s Ramandeep Singh with Punjab Kings’ Nehal Wadhera, in a picture shared on X, during abreak in practice.

KKR’s Ramandeep Singh with Punjab Kings’ Nehal Wadhera, in a picture shared on X, during abreak in practice. Sourced by the Telegraph

Ramandeep Singh’s promotion to No.5 in the batting order ahead of bigger names like Rinku Singh and Andre Russell against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden was an unsuccessful experiment. He scored just a single, with the Knights losing the game by four runs.

However, Ramandeep isn’t one to shy away after just one failure going up the order. If needed, he is ready to bat at that No.5 slot once again and adapt to the situation to make himself a “match-winner”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Importantly, Ramandeep is clear about his role in the team. “I’ve been given five to seven roles in this team. I try to play according to the demands of the situation,” he said on Monday, the eve of the clash against Punjab Kings.

“Obviously, you learn a lot from every game. I’m also trying to gain as much experience as possible so that I can make myself a match-winner.”

Ramandeep’s fearlessness could be key for KKR in this game, as the Chandigarh-born cricketer is well aware of the Mullanpur conditions. “What works for me is that I try to be fearless. When I see the first ball that I’m facing is in my arc, I go for a shot.

“I also practise keeping the game situation in mind,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Ramandeep Singh Lucknow Super Giants
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

International students file lawsuits against Trump administration over US visa revocations

The actions by the federal government to terminate students' legal status have left hundreds of scholars at risk of detention and deportation
Arvind Kejriwal at the AAP office in New Delhi on Monday.
Quote left Quote right

Both BJP and Congress have deliberately, over 75 years, kept this country illiterate

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT