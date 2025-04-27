Punjab Kings’ openers show Kolkata Knight Riders how it’s done at their own home ground

Sunil Narine’s first two overs cost only seven runs. He had managed to put a lid on the Punjab Kings’ run-rate even as the fast bowlers were being hammered mercilessly at the other end.

But Narine’s next over spelt doom for Kolkata Knight Riders. First it was Priyansh Arya and then Prabhsimran Singh hoicked the mystery spinner for two more audacious sixes. He ended up leaking 22 runs in the over.

Narine tried to toss it up and Prabhsimran’s switch-hit over deep extra cover stunned the Eden crowd. Then, as he bowled a more flatter length, Prabhsimran smashed stra­ight over the bowler’s head.

Punjab Kings’ opening pair stitched together 120 off 72 balls on Saturday to put them in a position from where they could dominate. It was as if the match had almost been decided during that period until rain intervened.

The dearth of an opening gambit has been the Knights’ biggest failing this season. While Narine and Phil Salt had paved the way for their entry into the playoffs in IPL 2024, they have struggled to put together a formidable show in the Powerplay overs this time.

A 138-run opening stand versus Punjab Kings at Eden had set the benchmark last season, while they have managed a highest of only 46 under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership this time.

The Knights are the only team who have been without a 50-plus partnership at the top of the order in IPL 2025. The absence of Salt couldn’t have been more discerning for the defending champions.

The confusion has been well documented in the manner they have tried to juggle with their openers. Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have partnered Narine, but none of those gambles have worked.

The Knight Riders had probably wagered on De Kock turning out to be a like-for-

like replacement for Salt. Instead, he managed just 143 runs from seven matches, averaging 23.83.

The uncertainty has put enormous pressure on the middle order and it has reflected in their dipping returns, embodied in the failures of Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh.

The batting success during their title run last year had been built on the back of a solid opening foundation which had an average close to 47. This time it has plummeted to 18.16 with KKR having the worst Powerplay dot-ball percentage among all teams — 49.82.

“We need to go out there, express ourselves, and just have a bit more fun,” Moeen Ali had said on Friday.

Rain spoilt the fun in the end, but maybe now’s the time to stay in sync with the demands and realising the potential of the players.