Punjab can’t be complacent in Delhi rematch with playoffs at stake

The last time Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals met, both were still alive in the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs while India and Pakistan were testing each other’s military might.

That game, in Dharamsala on May 8, had to be called off midway as the Indo-Pak tensions escalated. Punjab were 122/1 in 10.1 overs when the floodlights at the Dharamsala stadium were switched off, and the players and the spectators had to leave the venue for security reasons.

But as the two teams get ready to replay that match on Saturday, this time in Jaipur, a lot has changed since that aborted game. Punjab have qualified for the playoffs, Delhi haven’t and, most importantly, the conflict at the borders has seen a de-escalation.

However, that doesn’t mean that Saturday’s match holds no importance. Especially for Punjab, it’s a crunch game as they try to seal a top-two finish going into the playoffs. It is the first time since 2014 that they have madethe playoffs and they would surely want two shots at the final in their quest for a maiden IPL crown.

The race to be among the top two teams from the league phase is still wide open, thanks to Gujarat Titans’ loss to Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Punjab, on 17 points, have two more games, including Saturday’s contest, to play, and if they win both, they will be guaranteed a top-two finish.

But it’s not that easy. Though Delhi have only pride to play for, the fact that they don’t have anything to lose makes them a dangerous opponent. The Titans found that out against Lucknow.

Punjab will hope that captain Shreyas Iyer, nursing a finger injury, manages to play some part in the game.