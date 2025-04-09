Priyansh Arya powers Punjab Kings to victory after shaky start against Chennai Super Kings

The Delhi Premier League 2024 was the stage where Priyansh Arya first proved his ability with a 50-ball 120 for South Delhi Superstarz, an innings that included six sixes in an over. Now, this IPL, the 24-year-old left-handed batter is again showing the world what he's capable of.

Priyansh clobbered the Chennai Super Kings' bowling attack to all corners, smashing 103 off just 42 balls that helped Punjab Kings to a formidable 219/6 in Mullanpur on Tuesday after being put into bat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven boundaries and nine maximums adorned his innings as he turned out to be the second-fastest Indian to score an IPL century, reaching triple figures off just 39 balls. Only former India spinner all-rounder Yusuf Pathan is ahead of Priyansh, having scored a 37-ball ton in 2010 for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

The Kings lost Prabhsimran Singh and captain Shreyas Iyer, with only 32 on the board in the third over. A little later, they lost Marcus Stoinis too, with the scorecard reading 54/3 after five overs. But courtesy Priyansh, the Kings' scoring rate was never a problem.

Not even when they had lost the impressive Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling in the eighth over. But despite being precariously placed at 83/5 in eight overs, Priyansh's aggression remained the same.

Finishing act

When Priyansh finally departed off left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad, still 38 legitimate deliveries remained in the Kings' innings while they had already passed 150. For that, though, credit goes to Shashank Singh (52 not out off 36 balls) too.

Shashank not just played a role in the 71-run sixth-wicket stand with Priyansh but also ensured a proper finish to the innings with assistance from Marco Jansen.