Priyansh Arya keeps feet on the ground and follows instincts to slay for Punjab Kings

Brendon McCullum’s unbeaten 158 for Kolkata Knight Riders in the first-ever IPL game in April 2008 has had a lasting impact on Priyansh Arya, the left-handed Virender Sehwag, as he is being referred to because of his aggressive style.

Future will tell if Priyansh becomes as successful as Sehwag in international cricket. For now, though, the 24-year-old has surely proved himself to be a big asset for his IPL side.

Punjab Kings roped in Priyansh for ₹3.8 crore in the last auction following his success in the 2024 Delhi Premier League for South Delhi Superstarz. His 42-ball 103 against Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday wasn’t just match-winning but a statement to all bowlers that here’s a fearless batsman ready to slam a six even if beaten hands down off the previous ball.

Priyansh was cleaned up by a Jofra Archer beauty off the very first ball of the Kings’ run chase against the Rajasthan Royals last Saturday. But on Tuesday against five-time champions CSK, getting some room and width, Priyansh smashed Khaleel Ahmed for a maximum over point off the first ball of the game.

Quite similar to Sehwag, who barely bothered to show restraint even if beaten or having survived a close call.

“You got out first ball last game, and yet, the first ball today (Tuesday) sails 100 metres over point for a six. That says a lot about you and the attitude we all want to have,” Punjab Kings’ head coach Ricky Ponting told Priyansh in the dressing room after the 18-run win.

“You’ve displayed that attitude to everybody. Regardless of what happened last game, if you’ve made runs, if you haven’t, you stuck to your game. You displayed the attitude to put it back on the bowlers from the first ball. You did that. Unbelievable knock.”

Approach & intent

Priyansh’s coach Sanjay Bharadwaj, his neighbour at Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, has known the lad since he was 12. “I could sense Priyansh’s attitude then itself.

“Tab se, cricket hi uska sab kuchh hai (Cricket is everything to him since then). He has no distractions at all, his nature is to focus only on the present and not burden himself thinking about the future,” Bharadwaj, who has also coached current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

“I spoke to him this morning as well. Just told him, ‘keep giving your best and make sure your feet are on the ground’. Alongside his preparation, he has a positive attitude and knows how to balance emotions.

“More importantly, he follows his instincts and is clear about what he wants to do. He’s never in two minds.”

According to South Delhi Superstarz team director Sarandeep Singh, also a former national selector, “at nets too, Priyansh plays in the same manner as he does in a competitive game.”

“We keep communicating to him with a lot of purpose that he needs to bat with a similar approach at nets too. Otherwise, his game could be affected,” Sarandeep said.

Gambhir too has backed Priyansh’s attitude and intent. The youngster has had the scope of watching the India coach train at nets, and during Gambhir’s last season in first-class cricket (2018-19), Priyansh was a part of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy probables.

Yet to make his first-class debut, Priyansh, whose father Pawan is a schoolteacher, will be working on his red-ball game with Bharadwaj after the IPL. “He still needs some improvement in terms ofexecuting the cuts,pulls and back-foot punches,” Bharadwaj said.