Pitch posers add twist to opening act: Knights saddle up in title defence

Eden Gardens is ready for a grand IPL 2025 opening ceremony, starring none other than Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday. But inclement weather threatens to spoil the party.

The opening game, between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, could still go on, though. Given Eden’s drainage facilities, a curtailed game cannot be ruled out. But the arrangements for the opening ceremony may take a hit if the meteorological department has got it right.

On Friday, the match eve, the Knight Riders and RCB were able to train for around an hour and a half before a steady drizzle from evening forced the players off the

field. The ground staff was quick enough to cover the entire ground.

If not for rain, the defending champions have a little bit of edge over the visitors, thanks to their spin attack featuring the wily and experienced Sunil Narine and the in-form Varun Chakravarthy.

The pitch, the one used for the India-England T20I on January 22, should have been a high-scoring one with a little bit of purchase for the bowlers. But, after remaining under covers since Friday evening, there should be a fair amount of moisture on the surface if it rains before the start of play. In that case, the purchase for spinners would become less.

“It’s a high-scoring wicket. One can expect at least a 190-plus. But if it stays under covers for such a long time, the accumulated moisture could reduce assistance further for the tweakers. Quicks, on the other hand, may then get more purchase,” a Cricket Association of Bengal grounds committee member told The Telegraph.

If the conditions do go on to help the quicks, the presence of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar may add to the Rajat Patidar-led side’s confidence despite the presence of a sharper Harshit Rana in the Knights’ camp.

Though the defending champions are still somewhat undecided about their fourth overseas player (with Narine, Quinton de Kock and Andre Russell more or less confirmed as the other foreign players), one believes South African Anrich Nortje stands a greater chance of filling up the remaining slot.

But if Virat Kohli and Phil Salt take RCB off to a flier, the Knights will feel the heat.

“At this level, you cannot take any opposition lightly,” leg-spinner Varun acknowledged.

“Every team in this IPL is as tough as the other one, and RCB do have a quality batting line-up. We too have done our homework and I might come up against them in the Powerplay or at the death or in the middle overs as well. But that depends on the captain.

“Anyway, I’ve done my homework and let’s see what happens tomorrow (Saturday).”

It will be a “daunting match” for the Knights, RCB head coach Andy Flower quipped.

On a serious note, though, the Royal Challengers are quite hopeful about Krunal Pandya taking good care of their spin department while they are also backing young Suyash Sharma, a former Knight.

“(Left-armer) Krunal was a significant part of our targeted players in the auction and it’s great to have him on board. He’s a smart and courageous cricketer and again, he has got leadership experience as well. Given his all-round skills, it’s comforting to have him in our group and leading the way in the spin department.

“On the wrist-spin front, we’ve got Suyash who’s a very exciting, young prospect. We are also not expecting him to be Shane Warne from the onset. We’ve got to be patient and let him learn from his experiences,” Flower explained.

The plans are in place, the personnel ready. It’s up to the heavens now. Will it rain fours and sixes? Or will it just rain?