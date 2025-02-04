Pigeon’s flight: Sachin Tendulkar, Glenn McGrath meet on a plane. Here’s what happens next

Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath, two names that defined an era of cricket, have reunited — this time not on the pitch but on a plane, and for a commercial.

In a new advertisement, the legendary Indian batter and the Aussie speedster – who was nicknamed Pigeon – bring their old rivalry to the skies and fans can’t get enough of it.

The ad opens with McGrath spotting Tendulkar and greeting him with a cheeky, “You still upset about Adelaide?” Without missing a beat, Tendulkar fires back, “I wasn’t out and you know it.”

McGrath, ever the competitor, pulls out his phone to prove his point, only for Tendulkar to quip, “You should get your eyes tested.” As their argument continues, a passenger arrives to inform McGrath he’s in the wrong seat.

The ad closes with the message: Get your eyes tested at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

Tendulkar shared the ad on X (formerly Twitter), instantly sending fans down memory lane.

The commercial references the infamous 1999 Adelaide Test, where McGrath’s delivery struck Tendulkar’s shoulder and umpire Daryl Harper controversially gave him out LBW. Cricket lovers still debate that call, and the ad has revived the discussion in the most entertaining way possible.

McGrath, who dismissed Tendulkar 13 times in international cricket, was one of the few bowlers who consistently challenged the Master Blaster. Their battles were the stuff of cricketing legend, and the ad plays on that history with a mix of humour and nostalgia.

Fans on social media loved the reunion. A user posted on X: “Two legends of Game !! One mastered the bowl and the other mastered the art of hitting that ball all over the field.”

Another added: “Wow @sachin_rt sir you revived some old wounds in our minds with that clip, hated Bucknor every time he did that! nice to see @glennmcgrath11 you two gave us a lots of memories to cherish.”