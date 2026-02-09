MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PCB chief set to urge PM Sharif to review boycott of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup match vs India

Move follows appeals from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Emirates boards; final call rests with PM after ICC consultations

PTI Published 09.02.26, 02:35 PM
Pakistan's Minister of Interior and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi is set to request his Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India after being requested to do so by his Bangladesh counterpart, a PCB source has revealed.

Naqvi is set to brief Sharif on the latest developments on the issue later on Monday. The game against India is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.

"Naqvi will brief the PM on the communications he has had with the Bangladesh, Sri Lankan and Emirates cricket boards and with the ICC on the crisis," the source said.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Amin ul Islam was in Lahore for the talks Naqvi had with Imran Khawaja, vice chairman and independent director of the ICC, on Sunday.

Sri Lanka and Emirates board have both urged the country to review its decision and the PCB source confirmed that Islam, while appreciating the support Pakistan has shown for Bangladesh cricket, also requested Naqvi to end the boycott.

He said that Naqvi is likely to ask the PM to permit the team to play India in the World Cup in view of the discussion and appeals from Sri Lanka, Emirates and Bangladesh boards.

However, the final decision rests with Sharif and the PCB would abide by it.

The source said that during talks with Khawaja, Naqvi had raised a number of issues.

"He questioned Khawaja if the ICC had kept quiet if the Pakistan team had refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy at the presentation from any Indian board official," the source said.

The trophy lies locked at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai after Naqvi, who currently heads the body, made it clear that only he would carry out the presentation formalities in full media glare.

Bangladesh were ousted from the World Cup after refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

