Pathetic batting ruins Bengal's day as Anuj Thakral’s 6/31 puts Haryana in command

Medium pacer Anuj Thakral's 6/31 helped Haryana dismiss Bengal for 124 to snatch a a crucial 33-run first innings lead in their Ranji Trophy tie at Kalyani on Friday.

Haryana, who were dismissed for 157 in their first innings, reached 158/2 at stumps on Day 2, for a 191-run overall lead.

Himanshu Rana (46) and Nishant Sindhu (26) were at the crease at close on the second day.

None of the Bengal batters managed to tackle the Haryana attack with Abhishek Porel (31) and Ankit Chatterjee (29) putting up a semblance of a fight.

It was a pathetic display of batsmanship from the home team as they failed to put up a resistance. Poor shot selection and inability to cope with the lateral movement led to their failure.

Sumit Kumar picked up two wickets for Haryana besides Anuj's devastating spell.

The Bengal attack failed to make dents in Haryana's second innings as Himanshu Rana and Nishant Sindhu put on an unbroken 52-run third-wicket stand.

Bengal face a daunting task from hereon.

Brief scores: Haryana 157 & 158/2 (Himanshu Rana 46 batting; Mukesh Kumar 1/32) Bengal 124 (Abishek Porel 31; Anuj Thakral 6/31). At stumps on Day II