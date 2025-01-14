Pat Cummins set to lead Australia in Champions Trophy as injury worries subside

Pat Cummins has put to rest injury worries and will be available to lead Australia in the Champions Trophy starting February 19.

Cummins is on paternity leave for the birth of his second child and will miss their Test tour of Sri Lanka. It was also revealed last week that he was to undergo scans on a troublesome ankle he carried through the India Test series.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Bailey, the chief selector, said they were awaiting the outcome of the scans but with the option to amend the squad there was no imminent rush to make a final call.

Another injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who missed the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has also been included in the 15-member squad. “We’ll work through that with Pat and obviously the selection panel and the medical team...but I know he’s very keen,” Bailey said.

Allrounders Aaron Hardie and Matthew Short have also found a place.

South Africa have also included fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi in their ODI squad after both missed the entire home international season with injuries.

Led by Temba Bavuma, the squad has 10 players who were part of the group that made the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup.