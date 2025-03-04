Pakistan drop Babar, Rizwan from T20s after CT debacle, retain Aaqib as coach for New Zealand tour

Pakistan have overhauled their T20 squad for the upcoming five-match series in New Zealand, dropping senior batters Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan.

Salman Ali Agha has been appointed as T20 captain, with all-rounder Shadab Khan as his deputy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rizwan, however, retains his position as Pakistan’s ODI captain despite the team’s disappointing ICC Champions Trophy campaign.

The selectors have avoided sweeping changes to the one-day squad, though Saud Shakil, Kamran Ghulam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf have been left out.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were not considered for the New Zealand tour due to injuries.

Fakhar suffered a lower intercostal muscle sprain during Pakistan’s opening Champions Trophy fixture, while Saim is recovering from an ankle fracture sustained during the Test series in South Africa.

Both are expected to return for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in April.

Meanwhile, Aaqib Javed will continue as interim head coach for the New Zealand series, with the PCB stating that a permanent head coach will be appointed before Pakistan's next World Test Championship cycle in August.

Mohammad Yousuf has been named the team’s batting coach, while the board reiterated that Salman and Shadab’s leadership appointments were made with an eye on the 2025 Asia Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, begins on March 16.

(With inputs from PTI)