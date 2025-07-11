On cusp of Cup berth: Italy beat Scotland, one win away from T20 World Cup debut

Italy, known for their success in world football, are looking to strike it big in cricket as well. They are just a win away from qualifying for next year’s T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The Italians, led by former Australia Test opener Joe Burns, upset Scotland by 12 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final at the Voorburg Cricket Club ground in The Hague on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Italy posted 167/6 before restricting Scotland to 155/5.

A victory over the Netherlands in their final match at Voorburg on Friday will ensure Italy’s qualification for the T20 World Cup. A loss, too, could see Italy earn a berth if neither Jersey nor Scotland win by a big margin against each other.

Italy’s current net run rate is at 1.722, while the third-placed Jersey (0.430) and fourth-placed Scotland (-0.150) are well behind.

“Hopefully, this is the stepping stone for a lot to come. Being on the verge of a World Cup is very surreal,” skipper Burns said.

Brief scores: Italy 167/6 in 20 ovs (Emilio Gay 50; Michael Leask 3/18). Scotland 155/5 in 20 ovs (George Munsey 72; Harry Manenti 5/31). Italy won by 12 runs.