No, LSG’s Rs 30 lakh spinner won’t pay Rs 50 lakh fine — truth behind Digvesh Singh’s code breach

Lucknow Super Giants clinched a 12-run win against Mumbai Indians Friday, but two of their players paid a price as BCCI fined both captain Rishabh Pant and breakout spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi after the match.

While Pant was slapped with a Rs 12 lakh fine for a slow over-rate — his team’s first offence this season — all eyes were on 25-year-old Digvesh, who found himself in hot water again for his now-infamous ‘notebook’ celebration.

The ‘notebook’ celebration, made famous by West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams, involves an imaginary jotting down of the dismissed batter’s name in an invisible diary.

In IPL 2025, Digvesh Singh Rathi channelled the gesture twice — earning him both attention and a fine from the match referee.

The act didn't sit well with officials or opposition fans, who saw it as a breach of the sport’s spirit.

So, how much does Digvesh actually have to pay?

Contrary to claims on social media and some media reports suggesting a Rs 50 lakh fine, which is more than his entire IPL salary of Rs 30 lakh, the actual amount is much lower.

Thanks to BCCI’s fixed match fee structure of Rs 7.5 lakh per game for all players, including impact substitutes, here’s how the numbers add up.

On April 1 against Punjab Kings, Digvesh was fined 25 percent of his match fee for mocking Priyansh Arya with a notebook celebration. That came to Rs 1,87,500.

On April 4 against Mumbai Indians, he repeated the same act on Naman Dhir and was fined 50 percent of his match fee, amounting to Rs 3,75,000.

So Digvesh will pay Rs 5,62,500 in fines.

It’s a substantial amount and the heftiest individual fine in IPL 2025 so far, but still nowhere close to the Rs 50 lakh figure being circulated online.

What did the BCCI say?

“Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees… This was his second Level 1 offence… and hence, he has accumulated **two demerit points**, in addition to one demerit point during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings,” read the official BCCI release.

Match referees deemed both acts as Level 1 breaches under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct — aggressive send-offs that bring the game into disrepute.

A Rs 30 lakh uncapped buy, Digvesh wasn’t expected to be in the headlines this early, but with six wickets in four matches at an economy of 7.62, he’s more than earned his place.

“He’s got character,” senior India pacer and LSG teammate Shardul Thakur said about Digvesh earlier. “We need players who express themselves. He’s been phenomenal in the nets and practice games too.”

That “character” might cost him if he’s not careful. One more misstep and he risks suspension.