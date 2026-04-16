No hamstring tear but Rohit Sharma to sit out in match against RCB at Wankhede

Rohit Sharma is set to miss Thursday’s match against Punjab Kings after suffering a hamstring injury in their previous match at the Wankhede against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians haven’t made any comment on his availability and the official position is the former captain is under observation.

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“The medical team is assessing him, and a decision will be taken before the match,” a spokesperson for the franchise said on the eve of the game.

However, as reported by The Telegraph earlier, Rohit will not play on Thursday. Considering the season ahead, the medical team wants to show caution for long-term gains.

Rohit underwent scans on Monday and it is understood there is no conclusive

evidence of any tear or any major damage.

He did have a training session with the physio at the Wankhede on Wednesday and was struggling while jogging, often holding on to his hamstring. He later had a batting session in the nets too.

There is also talk that the medical team may ultimately leave it to Rohit to take a

call on his availability

on Thursday.

He picked up the injury during the second innings against RCB and retired hurt in the sixth over of the chase. He walked off after scoring 19 off 13 balls, following a lengthy on-field treatment.