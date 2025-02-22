MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘No dew, more pressure on chasing side’: Shubman Gill sets target ahead of Pakistan clash

India’s vice-captain says 300-325 will be a strong total in Dubai as India gear up for high-voltage Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan

India's Shubman Gill after winning the One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Anything in excess of 300 is a "very good" total considering the conditions in Dubai and with no dew around, the team batting second will be under more pressure, said India vice-captain Shubman Gill on Saturday ahead of the marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Though India have dominated Pakistan in the world events and also in the recent past, the match continues to generate plenty of hype.

"We definitely want to play positive and aggressive cricket. 300-325 will be very good score on this wicket. The team batting well in the middle overs will have a better chance of winning," Gill told reporters on the eve of the game.

India won their tournament opener against Bangladesh but Pakistan lost to New Zealand in their first match, putting them in a must-win situation on Sunday.

Dew has played a big role in Dubai in the past but Gill said it won't be a factor in the clash between the arch-rivals and the team batting second will face the heat more.

"Toss won't matter as there is no dew. Team batting second will have more pressure," added Gill, who scored an unbeaten hundred against Bangladesh.

