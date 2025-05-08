MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL match on May 11 shifted from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad: Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel

The Dharamsala airport has been closed for commercial flights in the wake of India's military strikes on terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and PoK

PTI Published 08.05.25, 02:38 PM
Representational image. File picture

The Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, scheduled for May 11 in Dharamsala, has been shifted to Ahmedabad due to logistical reasons.

Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel confirmed the development to PTI.

"BCCI requested us and we accepted. Mumbai Indians are arriving later today and travel plans of Punjab Kings will be known later," said Patel.

Punjab Kings play Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The Dharamsala airport has been closed for commercial flights in the wake of India's military strikes on terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

