Mumbai Indians sign Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as Ghazanfar's replacement

Mujeeb, who is one of the youngerst players ever to have represented Afghanistan, made his IPL debut at age 17

PTI Published 16.02.25, 01:55 PM
Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Instagram/@mujeeb_zadran

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday announced the signing of Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar who has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an injury.

The 18-year-old Afghan spinner had suffered a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis, and he will miss the upcoming Champions Trophy as well.

Ghazanfar had sustained the injury during Afghanistan's recent tour to Zimbabwe.

"Mumbai Indians wish Ghazanfar a speedy recovery and a warm welcome to Mujeeb into the #OneFamily," MI said in a statement.

Mujeeb was one of the youngest ever players to have represented Afghanistan and made an instant impact, leading to an IPL debut at the age of 17.

Mujeeb has played over 300 T20 (international and domestic) games taking 330 wickets at an economy of around 6.5.

Mumbai Indians had signed the rising 18-year-old off-spinner Ghazanfar for Rs 4.80 crore in the IPL mega auction.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

