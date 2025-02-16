Mumbai Indians sign Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as Ghazanfar's replacement

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday announced the signing of Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar who has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an injury.

The 18-year-old Afghan spinner had suffered a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis, and he will miss the upcoming Champions Trophy as well.

Ghazanfar had sustained the injury during Afghanistan's recent tour to Zimbabwe.

"Mumbai Indians wish Ghazanfar a speedy recovery and a warm welcome to Mujeeb into the #OneFamily," MI said in a statement.

Mujeeb was one of the youngest ever players to have represented Afghanistan and made an instant impact, leading to an IPL debut at the age of 17.

Mujeeb has played over 300 T20 (international and domestic) games taking 330 wickets at an economy of around 6.5.

Mumbai Indians had signed the rising 18-year-old off-spinner Ghazanfar for Rs 4.80 crore in the IPL mega auction.

