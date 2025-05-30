MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mumbai Indians seal Qualifier 2 spot with 20-run win over Gujarat Titans

The Hardik Pandya-led side will face Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on June 1

PTI Published 30.05.25, 11:53 PM
Mumbai Indians' players wait to know the result of a review decision during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, in New Chandigarh, Friday, May 30, 2025.

Mumbai Indians' players wait to know the result of a review decision during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, in New Chandigarh, Friday, May 30, 2025. PTI

Mumbai Indians earned a IPL Qualifier 2 berth with a hard-fought 20-run win over Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will face Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on June 1.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma’s 81 off 50 balls was the cornerstone of MI’s competitive 228 for five, with good support from Suryakumar Yadav (33).

For GT, Prasidh Krishna and R Sai Kishore took two wickets each.

The Titans mounted a good chase manned by in-form B Sai Sudharsan (80, 49b, 10x4, 1x6) and Washington Sundar (48, 24b).

But they could only muster 208 for six in full quota of 20 overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 228/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 81, Jonny Bairstow 47, Suryakumar Yadav 33; R Sai Kishore 2/42) beat Gujarat Titans: 208/6 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 80, Washington Sundar 48; Jasprit Bumrah 1/27).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans
