Mumbai Indians fly high with sixth victory, Rajasthan Royals out of playoffs race

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s slam-bang style did not work on Thursday, and the Rajasthan Royals crashed to a massive 100-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur.

The loss meant that the Royals have been eliminated from the playoffs race. Mumbai, on the other hand, are flying high with their sixth victory on the trot. They have the same number of points — 14 — as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but a better net-run rate has given Mumbai the top spot in the standings for now.

After the Mumbai batters made merry with a powerful total of 217/2, it was always going to be an uphill task for the Royals. Even though they were playing at their home, chasing down that steep a total against a strong Mumbai bowling line-up was going to be tough.

For that, they needed an extraordinary innings, the type Suryavanshi played in their last match. But it was not to be. The 14-year-old was out for a duck off the second delivery he faced, going for a heave against a yorker-length ball from Deepak Chahar in the very first over of the chase.

That was the beginning of the Royals’ end as the Mumbai bowlers, especially the pacers, exhibited excellent skills to dominate the proceedings to bowl out the hosts for 117 in 16.1 overs. Trent Boult finished with three wickets, Jasprit Bumrah got two, while Chahar and captain Hardik Pandya claimed a wicket each. Spinner Karn Sharma too got three wickets after the pacers had polished off the top order.

But before their bowlers took over, it was the Mumbai batters who lit up the Jaipur sky with their stroke play. Openers Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38 balls) and Rohit Sharma (53 off 36 balls) shared a 116-run stand in just a shade over 11 overs.

Once the openers were gone, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik got into the act with even more aggression. Both flaunted 200-plus strike rates and remained unbeaten on 48 each. They even faced the same number of balls — 23.

Everything appears to be in sync for Mumbai. And that’s scary for the other teams.