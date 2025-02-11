MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mumbai in a position of strength as Shardul and Suryakumar lead in Ranji quarter-final

Mumbai’s lead propelled towards 250 before all-rounder Shivam Dube (30 batting) joined skipper Rahane, adding a brisk 49

Our Special Correspondent Published 11.02.25, 11:55 AM
Ajinkya Rahane and (right) Suryakumar Yadav at the Eden on Monday.

Almost all the cricketers with India experience fired for Mumbai on Monday, taking them to a position of command in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana at Eden Gardens.

At stumps on Day III, Mumbai were 278/4 with an overall lead of 292.

First, Shardul Thakur (6/58) delivered with the second new ball that limited Haryana to 301, giving Mumbai a 14-run lead. That wasn’t easy considering Haryana were 263/5 when play resumed on Monday.

Then Suryakumar Yadav (70) finally regained some form with eight boundaries and two sixes in his 86-ball innings, forging a fluent 129-run stand for the fourth wicket with a vintage Ajinkya Rahane (88 batting). Mumbai’s lead propelled towards 250 before all-rounder Shivam Dube (30 batting) joined skipper Rahane, adding a brisk 49.

“Good to have scored some runs… An important knock as the team needed it,” Surya said later.

Brief scores: Mumbai 315 & 278/4 (Ajinkya Rahane 88 batting, Suryakumar Yadav 70). Haryana 301 (Shardul Thakur 6/58). At stumps, Day III.

Ranji Trophy Suryakumar Yadav Shardul Thakur
