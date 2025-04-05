MS Dhoni’s 'final chapter': First-time Chepauk visit by parents sparks retirement rumours

The sight of M.S. Dhoni’s parents at Chepauk on Saturday was enough to reignite long-running rumours about the former India captain’s retirement from the IPL.

Pan Singh and Devaki Devi, Dhoni’s parents, were seen in the stands during Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals — their first ever appearance at an IPL game in Chennai since Dhoni joined the franchise in 2008. His wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, who are regulars at home matches, were also present.

The visuals of Dhoni’s family in full attendance flashed on the broadcast, and social media was quick to react. While some speculated that this was Dhoni’s last game at Chepauk, others noted the significance of his parents being in the spotlight.

The timing of their visit was also noteworthy. Dhoni, 43, was expected to lead the team against DC in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who suffered a blow on his elbow during CSK’s previous match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

During the mid-innings show on Star Sports, commentators Aakash Chopra and Abhinav Mukund discussed the development. “Is this the last game? So many rumours,” Mukund said. “I don't want to ask you about the rumours but of course, proud parents of MS Dhoni in attendance.”

Chopra replied, “I have never seen that happen. Of course, we have seen the wife and kids often, but now that the parents are there, there is something special. I am not going to speculate at all. We’ve gone down this route many times over the years. Dhoni has always said, ‘It does not matter what you think. I will take my decision when I think it's right’.”

Fans also resurfaced Dhoni’s own quote from last year where he said he wanted to play his final game at Chepauk.

“It will be nice to say thank you to the fans. Hopefully, my last game will be in Chennai,” he said in 2023, after leading CSK to their fifth IPL title.

In the match, Dhoni produced a trademark piece of work behind the stumps, running out Ashutosh Sharma in the final over after a sharp throw from Ravindra Jadeja. Delhi Capitals posted 183/6 in 20 overs.

Dhoni’s role this season has also been under scrutiny. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the former CSK captain walked out to bat at No. 9 — a position for someone typically seen at No. 6 or 7. The decision drew sharp reactions from both fans and pundits, many of whom questioned his intent and game time.

On Saturday, as Dhoni walked out to bat, the Chepauk crowd erupted in chants, creating a deafening atmosphere — one that many fans online interpreted as a possible farewell reception.

“Dhoni is retiring after today’s game?” wrote one fan on X. “MS Dhoni might announce retirement from IPL today! Seems like criticism and trolls took a toll,” said another. “Bro I can’t digest retirement trauma of Dhoni if it happens,” read another post.

As of the time of writing, Chennai Super Kings have not issued any official statement on Dhoni’s retirement or his future with the team.