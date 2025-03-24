‘Monkeygate’ to ‘Kaali taxi’: Spin and slip are inseparable for cricketer-MP Harbhajan Singh

The latest brouhaha involving the former off-spinner turned commentator Harbhajan Singh has added another chapter in a relationship that has spanned decades – Bhajji and controversy, like a married couple who can't live with or without each other.

During Sunday's IPL clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, Harbhajan remarked, "London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (In London, meters of black cabs in tick fast, in this match, Joffra Archer’s (the England fast bowler) meter is ticking fast."

ADVERTISEMENT

Archer went for 76 runs in 4 overs. It was the most expensive spell in the Indian Premier League’s history of 18 years.

The reference to London's black cabs to describe Jofra Archer's bowling speed might have come naturally to him, given the earlier allegations of racism against him.

In the 2007-08 India tour of Australia, cricketer Andrew Symonds accused that Singh allegedly called him a “monkey.”

Harbhajan had maintained his innocence, insisting his words were misinterpreted due to accent differences. The initial three-match ban was overturned, though he was fined 50 per cent of his match fee – a pattern that would become familiar throughout his career.

Last year, in a "Tauba Tauba" video with Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina after their World Legends League win – intended to highlight their sore bodies – spiralled into accusations of mocking the disabled community.

Then after 2015 IPL victory, Harbhajan lifted Nita Ambani, Mumbai Indians co-owner and wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in a moment of jubilation that turned into yet another apology tour.

In 2009, he was fined for driving his Hummer without registration plates in Chandigarh. This earned him a Rs 3,000 challan – pocket change for a cricketer of his stature, but added another bullet point of recklessness in his profile.

And, who doesn’t remember 2008? Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth after an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

Eleven matches and one match fee later, Harbhajan was back, unfazed.

In 2006, Singh appeared in a liquor advertisement, without his turban, enraging Sikhs and sparking protests.

In 2000, the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore showed him the door for not adhering to their regimen and avoiding physical workouts.

Two years later, he was scuffling with police in Guwahati when they wouldn't let a photographer into the team hotel.

Each incident followed a predictable pattern: action, outrage, apology, repeat.

From his war of words with Ricky Ponting in his maiden ODI series in 1998 to his latest commentary box faux pas, Harbhajan has remained true to form – unapologetically himself until the inevitable apology.

As Bhajji now navigates his roles as commentator and Rajya Sabha member, one wonders if age and responsibility will temper his controversial tendencies. But if history is any indicator, controversy and Harbhajan Singh will continue their decades-long dance.

The Rajya Sabha MP and the cricket commentator’s achievement of 417 Test wickets and crucial contributions to Indian cricket are often overshadowed by his off-field antics.