Mohammed Shami keen to make return for Bengal's Ranji Trophy opener against Uttarakhand

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, ahead of the ongoing Test series versus the West Indies, had spoken about having "no update" regarding Mohammed Shami. However, a possibility of the senior pacer's availability in Bengal's Ranji Trophy opener — against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens, beginning on October 15 — has emerged.

"I had spoken to Shami six-seven days back, and he had expressed his desire to play. So, on our front, we're optimistic as far as his availability (in the Ranji opener) is concerned," Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla told The Telegraph on Sunday.

One expects a clearer picture on the matter in the next couple of days as the Bengal squad for their Ranji opener or the first two games is likely to be finalised on Tuesday. "We'll sit with Laxmi and discuss all the related aspects most likely on Tuesday," a senior CAB office-bearer said.

The August 28-31 Duleep Trophy game for East Zone in Bengaluru has been Shami's only competitive appearance since this year's IPL. It didn't go too well for the 35-year-old as he finished with a match haul of 1/136, bowling 34 overs.

In the current scenario, it's quite tough for Shami to make an India comeback, more so as he wasn't considered for the ODIs in Australia despite a successful Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year.

"At this moment, it's getting increasingly tougher for Shami to return to the Indian team. In the Duleep game too, he wasn't too impressive, barring one odd spell.

"Besides, he isn't getting any younger, while pace-wise, too, he didn't seem to be at his best in Duleep. But to continue in the IPL, he has to play a decent amount of domestic games," a BCCI official said.