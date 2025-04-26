Moeen Ali enjoys his role at Kolkata Knight Riders, constant member of the team

Moeen Ali hasn’t been a constant in Kolkata Knight Riders’ XI. Having played only four games so far in the ongoing edition, the off-spinner all-rounder has been in and out of the team.

That the former England cricketer appeared for the pre-match news conference on the eve of the Knights’ clash against Punjab Kings at the Eden suggests he may feature in the XI on Saturday. According to Moeen, though, his rhythm has remained undisturbed despite not being a permanent member of the XI.

“To be honest, if you look at where I am in my career, it’s not as difficult. If I were younger and playing international cricket, it would be a lot harder then. But now, at my age, it depends on my own mindset,” Moeen said on Friday.

“So, my mindset is to come in whenever the game requires or the team requires me to play. And I prepare like I’m playing every game. And then I get told if I’m playing or not.

“But five to 10 years ago, it would have been difficult. Now, it’s not so. You just crack on and do what the team needs.

“The reality is, when I came here, I didn’t think I was going to play too many games anyway. So, it’s still, from a personal point of view, good that I’ve played four games.”

Chahal factor

The pitch for Saturday will be the one used last Monday against the Gujarat Titans, which implies spinners may again come in handy during the latter part of the game, particularly if there isn’t much dew.

On such a surface, Yuzvendra Chahal, whose four-wicket haul was central to the Kings wrecking KKR during their last meeting in Mullanpur, may once again be a factor. Precisely, a bigger factor given the Knights’ struggle with the bat almost right through the season.

Importantly, in his last five matches against the Knights, leg-spinner Chahal has picked up 14 wickets. “Yuzi is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history (with 214 scalps).

“The big players, big-match players, don’t need to be reminded what they are capable of and that they can make a difference. It’s just the confidence they need and bowling in the right areas, which he (Chahal) has done to come back strongly,” Punjab spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi said.

Moeen, however, urged the Knights to take Chahal on. “We didn’t play him very well at all (in Mullanpur).

“But there are two ways to go. You either think that he’s going to destroy you again, or you take him on a bit more and be confident. So hopefully, we’ll do the latter.”