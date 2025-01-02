Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Mitchell Marsh dropped, Starc declared fit for Sydney Test

All-rounder Beau Webster will replace an out-of-form Mitchell Marsh in Australia's squad for the fifth and final Test against India, home skipper Pat Cummins said here on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Marsh scored only 73 runs in seven innings across four Tests and Cummins cited this as the reason for his axing. He has bowled merely 33 over in the series so far, claiming just three wickets.

"We have one change in our side. Beau Webster comes in place of Mitch Marsh. Mitch knows that he hasn't scored enough runs," Cummins said at the pre-match press conference.

The 31-year-old Webster, who played against India A in November, has scored 5247 runs and taken 148 wickets in first-class cricket. Webster has been in good form in the Sheffield Shield and averaged over 55 last season.

Starc fit

Cummins also put to rest the speculation surrounding Mitchell Starc's fitness, saying he will play the game.

"He went for scans and it came out well. He is good to go," Cummins said.

The 34-year-old left-armer's fitness was the main concern for the hosts after he battled through sore ribs in the Boxing Day Test but still managed to bowl effectively with help from the team's physios.

A victory or a draw in the fifth Test here is crucial for the hosts as it will help them regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

However, if India win the game, they will retain the trophy, winning the series for a record-extending fifth straight time.

