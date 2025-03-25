Maxwell overtakes Rohit in IPL duck tally, misses DRS call, memes take over Twitter

Two days after Rohit Sharma equalled his tally for the most ducks in IPL history, Glenn Maxwell has reclaimed the record outright.

The Australian all-rounder recorded his 19th duck in the tournament — a golden one — during Punjab Kings' match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walking in at No. 5, Maxwell attempted a reverse sweep off leg-spinner R Sai Kishore but missed and was adjudged lbw on the first delivery he faced.

The Punjab Kings batter did not opt for a DRS review, only for replays to later confirm that the ball was missing the stumps.

The dismissal took Maxwell past Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik to become the player with the most ducks in IPL history. Across a 460-match T20 career, the Australian has now registered 35 ducks, the fourth-most ever by a batter.

Maxwell's form in the IPL has been a growing concern. In the 2024 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he managed just 52 runs in 10 matches. His first outing of IPL 2025 did little to change the narrative.

Social media erupted with memes as fans reacted to Maxwell reclaiming his not-so-coveted record.

"Unreal race of duck scorers!" one user posted, sharing the updated leaderboard.

Another added: "Maxwell is so braindead, man. He never does these things for Melbourne Stars or Australia, but in IPL, he plays so casually and barely takes responsibility."

A viral meme showed Maxwell in an IPL jersey with the caption: “Agent Maxwell, mission accomplished. Duck delivered.”

Another featured a scene from Phir Hera Pheri with the text: “Glenn Maxwell when he plays for Australia vs. when he plays IPL.”

Criticism of Maxwell's IPL performances is not new, with fans often pointing out the stark contrast between his approach in franchise cricket and his commitments for Australia or in the Big Bash League. With Punjab Kings relying on him for a turnaround, the pressure is mounting.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League season opener. Till the time of writing, PBKS had posted 188/5 in 17 overs.

Here are some more memes: