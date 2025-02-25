MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 25 February 2025

Champions Trophy match between South Africa and Australia delayed due to rain

In case the match gets abandoned, both teams will share a point each

PTI Published 25.02.25, 04:10 PM
A groundsman drives super sopper to remove water from covers following low rain fall before start of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Australia and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

A groundsman drives super sopper to remove water from covers following low rain fall before start of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Australia and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. AP/PTI

The start of the Champions Trophy match between South Africa and Australia was delayed due to rain here on Tuesday.

The toss was scheduled to happen at 2pm but it has been delayed as light rain lashed the stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

The covers have been brought in to protect the pitch.

Australia and South Africa have won a match each in Group B and the winner of Tuesday's match will have a strong chance to make it to the semifinals.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

South Africa Australia Delayed Rain
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sajjan Kumar’s long road to justice: 40 years, 13 inquiries, tears of countless 1984 riot widows

The court pronounced Kumar guilty of murdering Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, on November 1, 1984. The prosecution had sought maximum punishment for Kumar
Sonam Wangchuk.
Quote left Quote right

If steps not taken to restore glaciers, next Kumbh may be held on sand as rivers may dry up

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT