Champions Trophy match between South Africa and Australia delayed due to rain

The start of the Champions Trophy match between South Africa and Australia was delayed due to rain here on Tuesday.

The toss was scheduled to happen at 2pm but it has been delayed as light rain lashed the stadium.

The covers have been brought in to protect the pitch.

Australia and South Africa have won a match each in Group B and the winner of Tuesday's match will have a strong chance to make it to the semifinals.

