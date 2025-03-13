Knights saddle up for battle ahead: Stars sweat it out in first practice at home

Almost all the overseas cricketers of the Kolkata Knight Riders got down to business as the main practice sessions for IPL 2025 got underway at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, the two pillars of the Knight Riders, West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell, England off-spinner all-rounder Moeen Ali and South Africa keeper-batter Quinton de Kock were all present in the opening training session under the Eden lights. From the Knights’ Indian brigade, the notable names present were Rinku Singh, young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, captain Ajinkya Rahane and his deputy Venkatesh Iyer.

Quite a few of the players had multiple sessions at the nets. De Kock, likely to open along with Narine, had a separate wicket-keeping session with a member of the support staff.

Like it has been in every edition, Russell’s role will again assume immense importance this year. His monstrous hits had made a difference during the Knights’ first home appearance last year against Sunrisers Hyderabad. To make sure he can come up with something similar against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers in the tournament opener at the Eden on March 22, Russell’s main focus was practising against yorkers and wide yorkers.

He did connect a few of them that went sailing over. The Knights would only hope Russell’s fitness doesn’t go on to be a hurdle later in the tournament. He was fit right through the last edition, which too played a key role in their success.

The other power-hitter, Powell, had an extended session as well, spending a few minutes even at the nets on the main pitches. Only Narine, whose success as an opener was a key factor in the Knight Riders winning their third IPL crown last year, didn’t bat too long.

One would also be eager to see if skipper Rahane is able to vindicate the faith shown in him by the Knights’ management. For sure, the Mumbai captain would be itching for success after his amazing show in this season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20), where he finished as the top run-getter with 469 runs at an equally impressive strike rate of 164.56.

After proper nets, the Knight Riders captain moved to the nets on the extreme left pitch. Wearing no pads, Rahane practised playing the scoop for a good half-an-hour at least, taking underarm throws from a support staff member from a very short distance.

One can sense a kind of determination in Rahane, who seems intent on proving a point to his detractors. In this IPL, assuming he will bat in the top four, consistently churning out impactful performances may even make the national selectors sit up and take notice.

Though the pitch preparation at Eden is yet to begin, it was learnt that the surface used for the India-England T20I in January will be the one for the March 22 opener. That track had a bit of assistance for both quicks and spinners, with Varun Chakravarthy taking 3/23.

For the opening ceremony, the names of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and playback singer Arijit Singh are doing the rounds.