KKR unwilling to play home match at any venue other than Eden Gardens in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders will not play their home match at any venue other than Eden Gardens in IPL 2025.

The defending champions’ match against Lucknow Super Giants will be held as scheduled in Calcutta though there is some uncertainty over the scheduled date — April 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the Cricket Association of Bengal had recently been quoted as saying that the match was likely to be shifted to Guwahati following concerns over security since the fixture coincides with Ram Navami festivities.

That led to the confusion though there had been no official word from police.

Kolkata Police issued a statement on X on Friday clearing the air. “Certain

misleading posts are being circulated regarding the proposed rescheduling of the

IPL match on 6th April. Kolkata Police remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. All deployment decisions are made keeping public safety as the top priority,” the statement said.

Sources told The Telegraph that KKR are unwilling to play their home matches elsewhere and that has forced the IPL authorities to work on an alternative date if security remains an issue.

More than gate receipts, it is the comfort of the home venue that plays a role in the franchise’s reluctance to play in different conditions.

However, such changes force a lot of logistical challenges because of the packed schedule. The IPL authorities are trying to work out an amicable solution. The fans’ interest will be of much importance when deciding on a venue.

A final word on the issue is expected early next week.