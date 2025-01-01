Jasprit Bumrah to be rested for England tour ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested during England’s limited overs tour of India, which includes five T20Is and three ODIs. The T20I series begins with a matchat Eden Gardens on January 22, 2025.

Sources told The Teleg­raph that the selection co­mmittee has decided to rest Bumrah as part of his workload management ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy which begins from February 19.

The fast bowler has already bowled 141.2 overs in four Test matches in Australia and has struggled a bitwith his fitness in the hot and sultry conditions. Rohit Sharma has already acknowledged the risks of overbowling Bumrah at the end of the Melbourne Test.

“...if somebody is in such great form, you want to try and maximise that form and that is what we’ve been trying to do with Bumrah,” Rohit said. “There comes a time when you need to step back a little bit and give him that little bit of extra breather as well. So we’ve been very careful.”