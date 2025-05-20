I’ve started to believe a bit more: Straight-bat Sudharsan does it his way

Many believe T20 batting is all about slam-bang tactics, but Sai Sudharsan has shown it is not. The Tamil Nadu lefthander is one of those rare batters who can bring in power into his strokes without compromising on technique.

“Sai Sudarshan’s T20 game is unique. No one quite like him actually. All those runs & high SRs (strike-rates) have been achieved with a straight bat coming down to hit the ball. Do watch next time”, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on X after his 108 not out against Delhi Capitals at the Kotla on Sunday.

Having averaged more than 45 in the last two editions of the IPL for Gujarat Titans, he leads the batting charts this season with 617 runs from 12 matches, 16 more than his captain Shubman Gill.

Sudharsan has rarely resorted to mindless slogging along the way which has really set him apart. He mostly batted at No.3 previously but getting to open with Gill has helped him evolve and learn the tactical nuances. Together, they have amassed 839 runs this season, the most by an Indian opening pair in the IPL.

Even the presence of Jos Buttler has helped him to work on the mental aspect of building an innings. Regular conversations with the former England captain have shown clarity in his shot selection and approach.

One common complaint against him was that he wasn’t explosive enough in the Powerplay overs. But the 23-year-old worked on his shortcomings ahead of the season and the difference is showing.

In IPL 2023, his second season, Sudharsan had a strike-rate of 117.64 in the Powerplay overs. It dipped to 115.49 in 2024, leading to speculation that his game wasn’t suited for the shortest format.

This season, he is striking at 157.56 in the Powerplay overs, providing the Titans with a robust start along with Gill. While he mostly relied on conventional shots earlier, he has made some adjustments this time with the paddle shot proving to be fruitful.

“I’ve started to believe a bit more,” Sudharsan said on Sunday. “From my mindset point of view, the belief I have got to take the game deeper and win games (has

helped). I’ve expanded my ba­tting, explored my batting, mentally I’m a bit more free and expressive.”

His progress hasn’t gone unnoticed. He will join the India A squad in England with his Titans captain from the second match onwards and is in the reckoning to make the top-3 in the senior team when the five-match Test series gets underway next month.

His experience in English conditions will also work in his favour. Surrey had roped him as an overseas pick before he made his India debut in 2023 and returned to play for them in the County Championship last season too.

The performances in the ‘A’ matches will go a long way in opening the doors for him to explore himself following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He is already being considered a potential No.3 or No.4 batter and has the potential to provide solidity at the top.

Sudharsan has stood out with his flair and compactness in an IPL where the

fearless and uninhibited batting of a Vaibhav Suryavanshi or an Ayush Mhatre has

made headlines.

His game awareness has already come in for much praise at the first-class level, while the use of his soft bottom-hand helps him place the ball where he intends it to.

Sudharsan’s stints with Tamil Nadu, India A and Surrey have helped him fine-tune his game against the red ball. The success in the IPL will serve as a confidence booster and though pitches could be seamer-friendly and aid lateral movement in England, Sudharsan will be ready for the challenge.

He has the desire and hunger to perform, he is keen to learn from his mistakes and excel. Not letting an opportunity go by has been Sudharsan’s motto in life and he is keen to prove himself.