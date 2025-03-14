IPL has instilled a winning mentality in Indian cricket, says Dinesh Karthik

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for revolutionising Indian cricket, citing its role in instilling a winning mentality and bolstering infrastructure.

Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit Powered by Leaders on Friday, Karthik engaged in a discussion with Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, RCB, and former England cricketer Isa Guha at the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

“The IPL has brought out a winning mentality in all our players,” Karthik remarked. “With the influx of financial benefits, a lot of investment has gone into infrastructure, and when that improves, the overall quality of the sport follows.”

Highlighting India’s enviable depth in cricket, Karthik added, “Thanks to IPL’s integration into our cricketing system, India can now field two to three teams internationally at the same time and still remain competitive. We are in a privileged position where talent is spread across various skill sets.”

Recalling his early IPL days, Karthik shared how his stint with Glenn McGrath changed his approach to the game. “For me, the Australian mindset was a revelation — they played like a pack of wolves hunting down every win. But getting to train alongside McGrath in my first year made me comfortable around the best, boosting my confidence.”

The second edition of the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit continues on March 14 and 15 in Bengaluru, bringing together key stakeholders from Indian and global sports.