IPL 2025: Varun Chakravarthy, RCB head coach Andy Flower in favour of second ball rule

For the first time in the IPL post-Covid, bowlers will be free to apply saliva on the ball when Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden on Saturday. A game that’s also Virat Kohli’s 400th T20 appearance.

But more than the application of saliva, the ball change at the bowling team’s request after the 11th over of the second innings in evening matches drew praise from both teams.

“I did see the rule changes that have come a few days before. And I don’t think that’s going to make much difference regarding the saliva,” mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy said on Friday, the match eve.

“Maybe the dew part where you can change the ball might help the spinners. And the moment they change the ball — the 11th, 12th or 13th over could see a spinner bowling — it won’t be that wet then. So, that change we can see is what I am forecasting. That’s what I can see,” Varun added.

The leg-spinner’s views on the saliva application are contrary to what his India teammate and pacer Mohammed Shami had stated during the Champions Trophy. Shami had appealed to the ICC to lift the ban on the use of saliva on the ball.

RCB head coach Andy Flower, too, elaborated on his support for the ball change in the second half of the game. “I like the rule change on the captains electing when they can take the second ball in the second half of the game,” Flower said.

“I’ve always wondered why there was this reticence on the umpire’s part to change the ball. Doing so can make it an even and fair contest, and that’s what we’re looking for.

“We’re always looking for a fair balance between bat and ball. And I think in conditions where the dew does affect the teams significantly, that’s a really good rule change and about time.”

The saliva part isn’t that important for Flower. “We’ll see if it has an effect. As long as not too many people all of a sudden become huge fans of sugary sweets,” the former Zimbabwe captain said in jest.