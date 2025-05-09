IPL 2025 suspended for one week as BCCI responds to heightened tensions and stakeholder appeals

The remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 has been suspended with immediate effect for one week, the IPL Governing Council announced on Friday, amid rising military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The decision, posted on IPL’s official X handle, was taken after consultations with key stakeholders, including franchise owners, broadcasters, sponsors , and players.

“The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans,” the statement said.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reiterated its “full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces,” it termed the suspension a prudent step in the collective interest of all stakeholders.

The announcement came shortly after the BCCI issued a powerful statement of solidarity with the Government of India, the armed forces and the people of the country, in light of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead and the subsequent military operations under Operation Sindoor.

“The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces… as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan’s armed forces,” the BCCI posted.

The IPL had already come under a cloud of uncertainty following Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, which was called off midway after air raid alerts in nearby cities like Jammu and Pathankot.

A total of 12 league games and four knockouts were yet to be played in the high-stakes tournament, which was originally scheduled to end on May 25 in Kolkata.

Sources within franchises confirmed that overseas players had expressed growing unease, and travel arrangements were being made to fly them out. “The players are doing okay but are understandably worried,” a team official told PTI.

Cricket boards in Australia and New Zealand also acknowledged the evolving situation and said they were monitoring developments. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was shifted to the UAE after Indian drone strikes hit Lahore and Rawalpindi, with PCB officials calling an emergency meeting to discuss the league's future.

The BCCI, however, made it clear that cricket would not remain unaffected by the situation on the ground.

Not the first IPL disruption

It's not the first time that external factors have caused a disruption to the league, which has been taken thrice out of the country in the past due to varied reasons. In 2009, the entire tournament was moved to South Africa because of security issues amid the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2020, the tournament was played in the UAE in September, instead of the usual April-May window, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next year, the event began in India in a bio-bubble but was halted when players began testing positive for the deadly infection. The league was eventually completed in the UAE in September that year.

It remains to be seen how the BCCI will complete the ongoing edition after this break.

The Indian team is scheduled to be in England next month for a five-match Test series that will end in the first week of August.

(With inputs from PTI)