Action talk doesn't bother Jasprit Bumrah, bowler's weird style headache for world

Jasprit Bumrah’s weird bowling action has been a headache for the world, but not for the bowler himself.

While critics have for years said that it would be difficult for the Indian speedster to have a long career because of his bowling action, the pacer on Sunday recorded his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests.

“People had said in all these years (I will play only) eight months, some said 10 months, but now I have pla­yed 10 years of international cricket, 12-13 years of IPL.

“Even now people say (after every injury), ‘he will be finished, he is gone’. Let them say, I will do my own work. Every four months, these things will crop up, but as long as the Almighty wants, I will play.

“I prepare my best, and then will leave it on God as to how much more blessings he will bestow upon me,” Bumrah said.

“What people write is beyond my control, and I can’t advise people on what to write about me. My name in the headline gets viewership, but I don’t get bothered by that,” Bumrah explained.

Bumrah finished with figures of 5/83 in the first innings, but it could have been better had the Indian fielders not dropped quite a few catches. But the 31-year-old played down the matter as “part and parcel of the game”.