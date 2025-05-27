IPL 2025: RCB hopes swing on Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood to beat Lucknow Super Giants

The equation is very straightforward for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They have to beat Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday if they want to finish in the top two of the league phase standings.

RCB are on 17 points, one less than Gujarat Titans. Punjab Kings, the winner of Monday’s match, ended the league stage as one of the top two teams. So if RCB get two points on Tuesday, they will overtake Gujarat Titans and get into the top-two.

A top-two finish in the league stage comes with the bonus of getting an extra match to qualify for the final and hence, it’s precious.

But the job will be far from easy for RCB. Lucknow have not made it to the playoffs and the last few matches have shown that the teams for whom there is nothing left to gain in the season are playing fearless cricket to stun the stronger teams. RCB too experienced that when they were humbled by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

The mood in the RCB camp, however, is upbeat with the return of Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood. The speedster had returned home following the forced IPL break and initial reports said he would not return. But he’s back. Hazlewood has had a terrific season so far. He has not only taken 18 wickets, but has also bowled with exemplary control as batters have found it very hard to hit him for boundaries.

But will Hazlewood be enough for RCB to overcome Lucknow’s challenge?