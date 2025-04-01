Punjab depth a threat for LSG

Rishabh Pant and Shr­eyas Iyer, the two most expensive players at the mega auction last year, have had contrasting starts to IPL 2025.

As a batter, Punjab Kings’ Shreyas has began with a bang, hitting 97 not out against Gujarat Titans. Lucknow Super Giants’ Pant has been ordinary with scores of 0 and 15 so far.

Shreyas, the captain, has also done comparatively better than Lucknow skipper Pant, whose side began the IPL with a loss against Delhi Capitals before bouncing back with a five-wicket takedown of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shreyas’s Punjab outmuscled Gujarat Titans in the only match they have played so far.

Pant, who was roped in for a record ₹27 crore by Lucknow, will have the chance to gain the bragging rights over Shreyas, Punjab’s ₹26.75 crore pick, when the two sides meet in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The Lucknow pitch usually tests the batters by favouring the bowlers. But it’s the first game of the IPL season there, so there’s a bit of suspense about the wicket.

Assuming the bowlers will call the shots, it looks like Punjab has more variety and depth. There’s Arshdeep Singh’s accuracy, Yuzvendra Chahal’s guile and a host of all-rounders’ ability to chip in with spin and seam. Even pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak, tried as an Impact Player, produced a match-winning spell.

Lucknow, with some of their first-choice bowlers injured, have depended heavily on Shardul Thakur’s wicket-taking form. Will that be enough on Tuesday? The hosts will hope their power-packed batting line-up, with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh, will provide adequate cover.