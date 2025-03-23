IPL 2025: Irfan Pathan axed from commentary panel for ‘taking potshots at players’ on air

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been axed from the IPL 2025 commentary panel, with reports suggesting that broadcasters were unhappy with him for allegedly using the platform to settle personal scores.

Pathan, who had become a regular voice in IPL and India’s international matches post-retirement, was nowhere to be seen during the season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday.

Complaints from players and backlash

According to Times of India, Pathan’s removal stemmed from accusations of bringing personal grudges on-air and taking digs at certain players through his social media posts.

“Pathan had a fallout with a couple of players a few years ago. Since then, he has not shied away from referring to them aggressively. The matter was raised that other junior players got caught in the crossfire. He has been accused of taking potshots at them on social media platforms even if he didn't name them,” a source told the TOI.

The backlash wasn’t limited to the commentary box.

According to MyKhel, one of the star players blocked Pathan on his phone after hearing his scathing remarks during the Australian series.

Several players reportedly filed complaints, claiming Pathan’s commentary was turning into a personal battleground rather than an objective analysis of the game.

Mixed reactions from fans

Pathan’s absence has sparked mixed reactions from fans. While some lamented the loss of his energy in the box, others welcomed the decision, accusing him of being unprofessional.

A user posted on X, “No Irfan Pathan in the commentary box? Cricket feels like biryani without masala! Come back, champ, we need that swag!”

On the flip side, another wrote, “Irfan Pathan not in the IPL Commentary Panel? If it’s true, it’s the best thing that has happened to IPL commentary. He was so toxic towards Hardik Pandya last year. It seems that he was running his personal agenda through his commentary which is not what a commentator should do.”

No official statement yet

Pathan, once a fan-favourite both on the field and in the commentary box, now finds himself sidelined. Neither the BCCI nor the IPL broadcasters have officially commented on his removal, leaving room for speculation.

This isn’t the first time a high-profile figure has been shown the door. In 2020, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was removed from the commentary panel for his “bits and pieces” jibe at Ravindra Jadeja during the 2019 World Cup.

In 2016, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle was also axed over alleged differences with players and BCCI officials.