IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi tweaks notebook act after dismissing Narine, ‘another fine loading’ say Netizens

Digvesh Singh Rathi is doing a lot more than bowling tidy spells for Lucknow Super Giants — he’s becoming the IPL’s newest walking meme.

The 25-year-old mystery spinner from Haryana has been making headlines for both his game and his growing rap sheet.

After picking up seven wickets in five matches and keeping an economy of just over seven, Rathi dismissed Sunil Narine for 30 off 13 against Kolkata Knight Riders. But it wasn’t the wicket that had fans talking. It was what followed.

Instead of pulling out his now-familiar notebook celebration on his palm — which already cost him more than Rs 5.6 lakh in fines — Rathi bent down and scribbled something on the pitch.

The gesture, it seems, was a tweak to stay within the limits of what the IPL Code of Conduct deems acceptable.

But the Internet wasn’t convinced. Memes poured in, and fans had a field day. “Another 5 lakh fine loading,” wrote one user.

“Gotta love Digvesh Rathi, man. From hand to ground — man’s innovating,” said another.

On April 1, Rathi mocked PBKS batter Priyansh Arya with an in-your-face notebook scribble, a move inspired by Kesrick Williams, that earned him a 25 per cent match fee fine (Rs 1.87 lakh). Three days later, he did it again after dismissing Naman Dhir of Mumbai Indians.

That time, the penalty doubled — Rs 3.75 lakh — for a repeat Level 1 offence.

His total fines now stand at Rs 5,62,500, making him the most penalised player in IPL 2025 so far.

According to the BCCI, Digvesh now has three demerit points. One more act deemed “aggressive send-off” and he risks a match ban.

But ask LSG pacer Shardul Thakur, and he’s all for the youngster’s flair. “He’s got character,” Thakur said earlier. “We need players who express themselves.”

Even Rathi's admiration for Narine is well documented. “I saw Sunil Narine bowl, and since then, I’ve loved bowling,” Rathi had said. “I want to be as attacking as him, someone who absorbs pressure for the team.”