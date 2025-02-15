MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 February 2025

India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev blames too much cricket for injuries

India’s No. 1 bowler Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Champions Trophy due to a back injury picked up during the recent Australia tour

Our Special Correspondent Published 15.02.25, 04:37 AM
Kapil Dev at the presentation ceremony of the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship 2025 and (picture right) Yuvraj Sandhu, who triumphed at the season-opening championship by two shots, with the trophy at Tollygunge Club on Friday. Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain finished second. Pictures by Santosh Ghosh

Kapil Dev at the presentation ceremony of the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship 2025 and (picture right) Yuvraj Sandhu, who triumphed at the season-opening championship by two shots, with the trophy at Tollygunge Club on Friday. Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain finished second. Pictures by Santosh Ghosh

Kapil Dev, the country’s first World Cup-winning captain and current president of the Professional Golf Tour of India, blamed the demanding schedule that keeps players in action for almost 10 months each year for the rising number of injuries in Indian cricket.

India’s No. 1 bowler Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Champions Trophy due to a back injury picked up during the recent Australia tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only thing that worries me is that our cricketers play for 10 months a year. That’s why injuries are common,” Kapil said at the Tollygunge Club on Friday.

As the golf association’s head, Kapil made a pitch for the game.

“If they are not playing cricket, they should come and play golf. If they do, their performance will be better. There is a lot of fun in golf.”

Kapil said the Saudi-backed LIV Golf would do what IPL did to cricket.

“With IPL, everyone benefited. So, whenever there is change, everyone will benefit. More events will only help the players,” Kapil, an all-rounder par excellence during his playing days, said.

RELATED TOPICS

Cricket Match Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev Injury Professional Golf Tour Of India (PGTI) Jasprit Bumrah Champions Trophy India Vs Australia Golf Tournament
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Another US deportation flight to land in Amritsar, CM Mann says Centre targeting Punjab

A flight carrying as many as 119 illegal Indian immigrants from the US is likely to land at Amritsar airport at around 10 pm on February 15
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Nation deserves to know who is responsible for the attack and where 300 kg RDX came from

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT