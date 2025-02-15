India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev blames too much cricket for injuries

Kapil Dev, the country’s first World Cup-winning captain and current president of the Professional Golf Tour of India, blamed the demanding schedule that keeps players in action for almost 10 months each year for the rising number of injuries in Indian cricket.

India’s No. 1 bowler Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Champions Trophy due to a back injury picked up during the recent Australia tour.

“The only thing that worries me is that our cricketers play for 10 months a year. That’s why injuries are common,” Kapil said at the Tollygunge Club on Friday.

As the golf association’s head, Kapil made a pitch for the game.

“If they are not playing cricket, they should come and play golf. If they do, their performance will be better. There is a lot of fun in golf.”

Kapil said the Saudi-backed LIV Golf would do what IPL did to cricket.

“With IPL, everyone benefited. So, whenever there is change, everyone will benefit. More events will only help the players,” Kapil, an all-rounder par excellence during his playing days, said.