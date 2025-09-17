MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Varun Chakravarthy rises to No.1 in ICC T20I bowlers’ rankings for first time

Chakaravarthy is just the third Indian bowler to top the ICC T20I bowling rankings, after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi

PTI Published 17.09.25, 02:37 PM
Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy PTI

Mystery spinner Varun Charkravarthy on Wednesday rose to the top spot in ICC's T20 International Bowlers' Rankings for the first time in his career, becoming just the third Indian to achieve the position.

"India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been rewarded for his consistent form in 2025 by becoming the No.1 ranked bowler on the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings," the ICC said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chakaravarthy is just the third Indian bowler to top the ICC T20I bowling rankings, after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi.

Also Read

Chakaravarthy has become a mainstay in India's T20I lineup in the last 12 months. The 34-year-old has shown his class with a string of strong performances that has helped him overtake New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy at the top of the rankings, the ICC stated.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

International Cricket Council (ICC) Jasprit Bumrah
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

At 5.6mm, ultra-slim iPhone Air set to arrive in India — but there's no room for your SIM

Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet goes fully digital but questions remain whether Indians will make the big switch to eSIMs
In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 17, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the PM MITRA Park and foundation stone laying ceremony of development works, in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.
Quote left Quote right

Whatever you buy, it should be made in our country. It should carry the fragrance of Indian soil

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT