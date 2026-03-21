India vs Ireland T20I series on June 26 and 28 in Belfast ahead of England tour: BCCI

Reigning world champions India will face Ireland in a two-match T20 International series on June 26 and June 28 in Belfast, marking their return to the venue for the first time since 2007, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

Both matches will be played in Belfast, with the series serving as a preparatory assignment ahead of India’s white-ball tour of England in July.

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"Team India (Senior Men) will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June 2026.

Having toured Ireland three times in the past eight years (2018, 2022 and 2023). This tour will mark India's return to Belfast for the first time since 2007," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

The confirmation follows Ireland’s earlier announcement of the series, made by their director of high performance Graham West while addressing leadership changes in the T20 setup.

"With qualification secured for the T20 World Cup in 2028, Paul’s (Stirling) decision to stand down as T20 captain provides the opportunity for the new captain to begin implementing their style and methodology, starting with the India series in June," West had said.

India’s short Ireland tour comes after they host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series, scheduled to conclude on June 20. The team will then head to England for a white-ball series comprising five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1 to 19.

India have toured Ireland multiple times in recent years, with matches in Malahide drawing strong crowds, but the upcoming fixtures will see them return to Belfast after nearly two decades.